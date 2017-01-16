Keeping Kacey Lynn's memory alive

It’s her love for children that has kept Mary Dolan going.

“My kids are all grown up, so now I know I’m helping other kids,” said Dolan, who has been running the Kacey Lynn Fund in Welland for nearly 30 years.

Dolan has no plans of stopping.

“I love doing it,” she said, while dropping off a cheque for $3,650 at Hope Centre, the proceeds of the past year of fundraising activities.

“I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t anymore.”

The fund was established in memory of Kacey Lynn Rainville, a little girl who died of cancer in 1988, to help families facing financial difficulties associated with a child’s medical condition.

It’s provided through Hope Centre and can be used to help with the cost of transportation and hospital parking, and other expenses not covered by OHIP.

Funds are raised through three events including the Kacey Lynn Jamboree each summer, and dances to celebrate Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day. The funds raised through those events ensure there will be money available to help families in need throughout the year.

“I always get a card from Kacey Lynn’s family every year saying, ‘Keep up the good work. Do not give this up,” said Dolan, who leads a committee of five or six dedicated volunteers.

One of those volunteers, Lori Alessandrini, said she was inspired to help by her granddaughter, who has special needs.

“This is very dear to our hearts, too,” Alessandrini said.

Although her granddaughter doesn’t live in this area, and won’t benefit from the program, “there’s enough kids exactly that way and they need our help.”

