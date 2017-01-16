Justin Trudeau booed in Edmonton

While Hayley Wickenheiser may have appreciated the sendoff Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave her during her retirement ceremony ahead of the Edmonton Oilers-Calgary Flames game Saturday night, not everyone in the audience was that ecstatic.

The prime minister wasn't in Edmonton but instead sent a video message to the female hockey star. In a video posted to YouTube, hockey fans can clearly be heard booing at Trudeau as the message plays.

A video message from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also received its share of boos, but not as loud as response to the PM's.

- With Files from Terry Jones