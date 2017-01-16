Julia’s Hope Cup returning to Chippawa Park

There will be a lot more than hockey happening at Chippawa Park during the sixth annual Julia’s Hope Cup tournament.

Family activities and events have been added to coincide with the event taking place Saturday, Feb. 4, on the ice of Chippawa Park Pond — or ball hockey in the parking lot if the winter ice has failed to return.

“There’s a traditional aspect to it,” organizer Paul Turner said of the cup classic. “A lot of us older guys, we played on this pond growing up. But we’re combining it with raising awareness for homelessness, as well as money going to Hope Centre.”

With the “carnival-like atmosphere” of the tournament, held in memory of Turner’s daughter Julia who died from cancer in 2011, he said organizers are hoping to get as many people participating in the actual games as possible. And registration fees shouldn’t be a deterrent.

Although it costs $100 per adult or $50 for students, Turner said participants can pay that fee by getting pledges rather than breaking the bank.

“It’s not $100 our of your pocket. You can get 10 people to sponsor you at $10 each,” Turner said.

Welland Minor Hockey is getting involved by bringing children six to 12 years old into the game at $25 per player.

“Hopefully, we get 30 or 40 minor hockey players, too.”

Pledge forms are available at Hope Centre on King Street, the F.E. Coyne insurance office on Division Street, at Notre Dame College School on Smith Street and at M.T. Bellies restaurant on Niagara Street.

Turner said teams are put together by choosing names from a hat, to make the tournament as competitive as possible.

“It’s not like you can come in with a stacked team to win the cup.”

While the hockey games are underway, there will be plenty of action to keep people busy off the rink.

Chefs Anna and Mike Olson will be preparing gourmet hot chocolate, Niagara College students will be serving chili, and pea-meal bacon sandwiches will be served by M.T. Bellies owner John Clark. Baked beans will be supplied by Club Richelieu, Tim Hortons coffee will be poured, and there will be a pig roast and barbecued sausage.

“There’s tons of food,” Turner said. “We want people to play, but we also want the families to come out.”

There will also be children’s activities and games, a silent auction and tobogganing on the park hill if there’s snow.

“We want that whole carnival-like atmosphere,” he said.

If it gets too cold, the Chippawa Park Community Centre will be open to give people a place to warm up.

“The city always does a wonderful job for us. They always take care of the ice and they help us out with the community centre,” Turner said.

Hope Centre fund developer Christina Lajeunesse called it the event the “great Canadian game.”

Considering the numerous sponsors involved, she said it shows “once again how generous the community of Welland is.”

“They’re coming out to support not only Hope Centre but each other for a fun day,” Lajeunesse said.

“It’s nice because where else can you play pond hockey?”

