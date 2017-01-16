Six-foot-four forward Van Hutchinson Jr. was as dominant as he is tall in the paint when Niagara tipped off the 2017 portion of the men’s college basketball season with an impressive, offensive outburst.

Hutchinson, the college’s top male athlete for the week ending Sunday, scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, collected six assists and recorded four steals helping lead the Knights to the 128-109 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers, the reigning Ontario Colleges Athletic Association silver medallists. “Van played an outstanding, full, and well-rounded game against Mohawk,” head coach Keith Vassell said of the native of Nassau, Bahamas.

Hutchinson is averaging team highs in both points, 14.5 points per game; as well as in rebounds, 8.6.

The 128-point showing in the home-court win is the second most in the history of the men’s basketball program at the region’s community college. Niagara put up 129 points in a game in 1997.

Niagara, second in the West Region with a 7-1 record, is ranked third provincially and fifth nationally heading into a home game Wednesday against the 3-6 Redeemer Royals. Tipoff is 8 p.m. at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

‘Force to be reckoned with’

Female athletic of the week Amy Bultje didn’t leave her A game at home when the women’s volleyball team played a pair of weekend games in Sudbury.

The 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Chatham was a standout for the Knights, in both a four-set victory over the Cambrian Golden Shield and a 3-0 sweep of the Boreal Vipers.

She contributed a total of 20 wins in back-to-week wins that improved Niagara’s record to 10-1.

“Amy is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with at the net” Knights head coach Nathan Janzen said. “She had a really fantastic weekend.”

Niagara, second in the west, is back on the court Friday for a home against the third-place St. Clair Saints, 8-2.

Four-for-four in rankings.

Niagara College’s big four is living up to that name heading to the final half of their seasons.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams enter the week ranked in the top 10 provincially, and so are the college’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams.

Niagara’s varsity teams in the two sports have combined to compile an impressive 30-10, with women’s volleyball pacing the pack with a 10-1 record. Also posting only one loss so far this season is men’s basketball, 7-1; while women’s hoops and women’s volleyball each have 7-4 records.

The women’s volleyball Knights also top the list when it comes to rankings. They are second in the province, and 11th in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association’s top 15.

Not far behind is men’s basketball, third provincially, No. 5 in Canada.

Men’s volleyball and women’s basketball are both ranked sixth in Ontario. They are unranked nationally.

Men’s volleyball

Niagara swept a pair of matches against Sudbury-based opponents on the weekend, easily handling the Boreal Vipers and Cambrian Golden Shield.

Head coach Nathan Groenveld, whose team improved to 7-4 in league play. used the opportunity to fine tune his lineup, giving court experience to every player on the Knights roster.

Two nice 3-0 wins in Sudbury for men’s volleyball,” Groenveld said. “This is always a tough trip on the guys with a lot of time spent in the bus going into the first match.”

“I was proud of how dialled in we were to our own process this weekend. Everyone on our roster got time this weekend and made meaningful contributions.”

Groenveld said the third-place Knights couldn’t afford to look past ninth-place Cambrian, 1-10; and 10-th place Boreal, 0-11; despite their losing records.

“The second half of the season is an all sprint for the playoffs and getting four points on the road was key for us.

Singled out for the coach’s praise were Garrett Suderman and Aidan Atkinson who excelled distributing the offence.

Adam Vandenfool was a standout in passing on defence in both matches, while Eden graduate Jacob Williamson finished with 24 points in just six sets of play.

The Knights host St. Clair in an 8 p.m. start Friday.

Women’s volleyball

Seven were all the sets Niagara needed to record two wins and earn four points in women’s volleyball.

A 3-1 victory over the Cambrian Golden Shield and a 3-0 sweep of the Boreal Vipers, both in Sudbury, lifted the Knights to 10-1, second only to the Humber Hawks, 10-0; in West Region.

Most starters in the Niagara lineup sat out the match against Boreal.

“Others did a great job stepping up,” head coach Nathan Janzen said. “Roberta Dunlap made her regular-season debut, and Mackenzie Bailey set her first game from start to finish.”

“This weekend was definitely a team effort.”

Niagara is home to 8-2 St. Clair Friday.

