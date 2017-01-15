Letters to the editor

Our readers write about assisted death, Canada 150 medals and Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

Assisted death law is cruel as written

You’re diagnosed with ALS. Or dementia. Or any number of other diseases you dread.

But you’re fine. For now.

You know a time will come when the suffering will be more than you can bear, and you want to be certain that when that time comes, you will have a medically assisted death. The Supreme Court of Canada agrees with you, but its recommendations were not followed; the law passed in Ottawa in June does not provide for advance request. And since the law also requires (correctly so) that you be of sound mind at the time of your request, and that no one other than you can make that request, your hands are tied.

There are some documented stories of people tragically taking their own life while they still can, but most go on to live through the worst of the suffering, to live through what they feared most. The current law, as written, is a cruel one.

Miriam Gersho

St. Catharines

Niagara chapter, Dying With Dignity Canada

Heritage minister taking easy way out

I see that Melanie Joly, our heritage minister, has decided that she would honour a few famous Canadians (unsure how … fancy dinner perhaps?) rather than go to the trouble of deciding who of we ordinary folk are worthy of receiving a Canada 150 medal.

Interesting that this isn’t unusual. During the year of the veteran, our Liberal MP, Walt Lastewka, unsure what he should do with the pins honouring vets, gave the pins with poppies featured to new Canadians.

Rick Dykstra was too busy to be bothered sorting out deserving recipients, so he gave 30 Silver Jubilee medals to the Niagara Police association. Now, I’m sure the association does some good charitable work, but could this be simply to buy votes? Or was this simply an example of laziness?

There are people who spend a lifetime being volunteers and deserve recognition. It would appear that our heritage minister is taking the easy way out — “Gosh, I can get selfies with all kinds of great Canadians.” Shades of her boss, the selfie king.

Pete and Diane Morro

St. Catharines

On Wednesday, show NPCA you’re concerned

Concerns about how Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority acquires properties, and its willingness to sacrifice environmentally sensitive land for development, makes many question whether it’s overstepping its mandate.

This situation has escalated to the point where municipal councils have voted in favour of a forensic audit of NPCA. Here’s the catch: NPCA is hoping to avoid controversy by controlling who audits it. On Wednesday (9:30 a.m.), the board is meeting at Ball’s Falls Convention Centre to discuss how to control the upcoming audit. Please join us Wednesday at Balls Falls. We need to show NPCA that it cannot sweep these issues under the rug. The board needs to let the independent audit take place. Thank you for your support.

David Honey

St. Catharines