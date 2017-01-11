Jungblunzlauer celebrates milestone

As Jungbunzlauer celebrates 15 years of running its plant in Port Colborne this year, the international company will be celebrating a much more significant milestone.

It has been 150 years since a man named Ignatz Lederer started a spirit distillery in the village of Jungbunzlau in Bohemia.

In the many years since, the Chur, Switzerland-based company has grown into a huge multinational manufacturer of citric acid, lactic acid and sweeteners primarily used in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

The company employs 1,050 workers around the world, with manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France, in addition to its plant in Port Colborne.

Global sales last year were about C$1 billion, making it a world leading producer of biodegradable ingredients of natural origin, said Lee Dimascio, vice-president of operations for the local plant.

He said the company has continued to be family-owned in the many years since it was founded. For the past 50 years it has been owned by the Kahane family. And that family-ownership has helped ensure its longevity.

“It just shows how Jungbunzlauer is a long-term thinker. Because it’s privately owned, decisions aren’t based quarter by quarter, they’re based on long-term survival of the company and what makes the most sense,” he said. “The decisions aren’t always financially based, they’re what’s good for the community, what’s good for the employees and what’s good for the company.”

The company has continued to expand locally, last year taking over the former Ingredion plant next door to its Elm Street facility, and reaffirming its commitment to Niagara and competitive strategy.

The expansion increased the number of Jungbunzlauer staff in Port Colborne to 117 workers, up from 80 prior to purchasing the Ingredion plant.

Dimascio said local company staff will celebrate the 150th milestone on Jan. 19, and again during a “family day” event in June.

