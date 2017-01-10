FORTE: Butterfly weed named perennial of 2017

I’ve got a strategy for keeping warm, on a cold winter’s day: dream of June gardens.

As I flip through summer image files, meadow-like gardens punctuated with vibrant orange butterfly weed warm the screen. Clusters of crown-like saffron orange flowers, with flame markings, are set above sturdy, dark green leaves — butterfly weed pops with exciting colour, no wonder it’s a magnet for butterflies and bees. Yes, I definitely need to plant butterfly weed this year.

Asclepias tuberosa is a showy, native North American wildflower that prefers well-drained, sandy soil and a sunny site. It is very well suited to habitat gardens and meadow-like plantings, but it can also hold its own in cottage gardens and even appears in more formal plantings.

Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) is a member of the milkweed family and was once used to treat pleurisy, giving rise to its other common name, pleurisy root. The name ‘Asclepias’ is a nod to the Greek god Asklepios, the god of medicine; ‘tuberosa’ refers to the plant’s tuberous roots.

One of my favourite gardens, the Gravel Garden at Chanticleer Garden in Wayne, Pa., includes drifts of orange butterfly weed interplanted with violet-purple larkspur softened with clouds of Mexican feather grass (Stippa tenuissima). The extensive meadow at Longwood Gardens (Kennett Square, Pa.) also includes swaths of butterfly weed. And here in town, butterfly weed can be found in the Legacy Garden at Niagara Parks Botanical Garden. I’d say these are all pretty prestigious digs for a plant dubbed ‘weed.’

Butterfly weed is more than just a pretty face, it loaded with nectar and pollen and is the primary food source for both adult and juvenile monarch butterflies. It is also attractive to hummingbirds and a host of other beneficial insects. Butterfly weed is drought tolerant once established and it is deer resistant. The Perennial Plant Association recently selected Asclepias tuberosa as perennial plant of the year for 2017.

The unusual flowers can be cut for long-lasting arrangements. To condition the flowers for a longer vase life, place the stems in warm water immediately after cutting, then transfer them to cold water. This process will seal the stems and prevent the sap from seeping out of the stems. Asclepias tuberosa is unique among milkweeds, the sap is not milky. Collect the unusual, spindle-shaped seed pods to dry and use dried flower arrangements, later in the season. Left on the plant, they will split open to reveal long, silvery silk hairs, that will take flight in the wind.

Butterfly weed can be grown from seed. Sow the seed indoors from December to March; lightly press the seed into the starting mix, leaving the seed exposed to light, grow it at room temperature (21˚C to 24˚C). Germination can take several weeks; if there is no sign of growth after three to four weeks, the seed may require cooling. Chill the seed for two to four weeks and then try it back at room temperature again.

As the butterfly weed plants mature, they develop a deep taproot (30 centimetres or more long) and resent being transplanted. It is important to site them properly when they are young. Mature plants will reach heights of 60 cm to 90 cm and spread 45 cm to 60 cm wide, but they are slow growing, so be patient. Be sure to offer them sunny site with very well drained soil, they will even accept dry, rocky soil.

Butterfly weed is subject to crown rot, if the planting site is wet and poorly drained. Aphids can also be problematic. Remove the aphids by flushing the affected stems with a stream of water from the hose. Repeat as required. This plant is poisonous and should never be consumed.

Leave the plants standing in the fall, cut them back when you start your spring cleanup. New growth is late to emerge in the spring. Valleybrook Gardens’ website, www.perennials.com, suggests planting daffodils nearby to mark the site and protect the plants before they emerge in the spring. Mulching young plants for their first winter will help prevent heaving. To maintain a compact form, the plants can be cut back once, early in the season.

My plant wish list is growing — asclepias tuberosa and larkspur for the butterfly garden, along with pansies for the deck. I’d better get planting, spring will be here before I know it.

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.