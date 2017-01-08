NIAGARA UNCORKED: Malivoire harvests for icewine

Stars shone in an inky blue sky as winemaker Shiraz Mottiar called on a second group of volunteers to hop onto a trailer, its seats made of straw bales, to venture out to a few rows of Gewurztraminer grapes that have been waiting their turn to be picked.

The thermometer read –13˚C, but the blustery wind packed an extra punch.

But here is a familial spirit that permeates the air, and there is the promise of sun starting to climb on the horizon.

Good gloves and a good pair of boots are a must, and each group only had to pick three rows of grapes so the time would be bearable.

Mottiar said there are at least 35 people, mostly Malivoire Wine Co. customers, plus a few retail staff who came out just before 7 on Saturday morning.

“Many have picked before,” he said.

“It’s kind of special, it’s the environment and the moment.”

“In 1997, Martin (Malivoire) just got friends and family to pick, and they started to put the name on the back of the label to give them credit.

“People want to be a part of it, with some having picked five to seven times.”

Malivoire is one of the few wineries in Ontario that still hand pick their icewine grapes, while many others now use machine harvesting.

“We only make a small amount just for our retail, we’re not selling to the LCBO or exporting. It’s just a couple of hundred litres of each variety, and we don’t do it every year,” Mottiar said.

In the vineyard, Mallory Boucher adjusted her coat, closing out any potential drafts as the first crew neared the end of the first row.

“It’s my first icewine harvest with Malivoire, I kept hearing the wonderful experiences and you’re in it together,” she said.

“I’m not that cold, but I wish I had put a third layer of socks on.”

Yellow bins filled with the shrivelled pods as the sun started to offer some of its warmth. The grapes would be pressed shortly afterward, while the pickers enjoyed coffee and hot soup.

According to Wine Country Ontario, 10 grapes are used to make one millilitre of icewine; only 1½ grapes are needed to make the same amount of table wine.

Making icewine is a laborious, unpredictable process, mostly because of the finicky weather conditions. But it’s oh so rewarding.

The juice and resulting wine is one of Mother Nature’s gifts, a nectar that has given Ontario wines a place around the world.

If you don’t feel like donning layers in the darkness of the night, you can still experience these fine wines at the Twenty Valley Winter Winefest in Jordan running Friday to Sunday, or the Niagara Icewine Festival, which also starts Friday and continues throughout the month.

