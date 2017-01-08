Always room for people in need

Local homeless shelters are filled to capacity as the coldest days of winter arrive.

Four families and three individuals are now staying in emergency accommodations rented by Hope Centre, while up to 20 people are participating in the agency’s transitional housing program, and five more are in its Housing First program which provides subsidized long-term apartments.

“We’re well over 30 people that we’re keeping out of the cold right now,” said Hope Centre executive director Mark Carl.

But there’s always room for more.

“At this time of the year we will always make room for someone. We’ll always make sure there’s a bed and we don’t leave them outside,” he said.

But freeing up space for new clients within Hope Centre’s emergency housing programs is becoming increasingly challenging.

Although the agency’s transitional housing program provides from one to 11 months accommodations, giving people an opportunity to save enough money for first and last month rent to move into an apartment of their own, saving up that money is becoming difficult for Hope Centre clients as rental fees increase along with property values in the Welland area.

“We’re finding a lot of individuals, if you’re on social assistance, the rents are becoming very hard to afford right now,” Carl said. “It’s harder for people to move out of the shelters and into an apartment.”

Carl estimated that apartment rental fees in Welland are about $800 to $1,400 a month — far more than the $647 a month a single male receives in assistance payments.

Hope Centre has been able to work around that problem by renting apartments on behalf of clients and placing two or three people together to bring down the cost each roommate is required to pay.

“That way, under supervision, they can pay $375 or $400 a month … That way they can afford to have an apartment that’s safe,” he said.

Carl is not aware of anyone currently without accommodations in the city, although there are still a few individuals spending their days on the city streets.

He said Hope Centre keeps in close contact with people who may be in need, to ensure they have a warm place to spend winter nights.

“Some people just like to be outside, but we always stop by and talk to them and make sure they have everything they need,” he said. “We’ve given them winter coats and stuff like that.”

Carl asked people to call Hope Centre at 905-788-0744 ext. 250 to report anyone in need of emergency accommodations.

While working to ensure that everyone has a place to stay, Hope Centre and other local social services agencies are also continuing to ensure no one goes hungry. But that, too, posed a challenge during an extremely busy holiday season.

“Our numbers were up about five per cent,” Carl said, referring to the number of people relying on the agency’s food bank in December.

The community, however, did step up to meet the demand.

“People are very generous,” Carl said. “People give a lot during the Christmas season and that holds us over through the winter.”

Open Arms Mission has been overwhelmed with generosity during the holidays, too, said Melissa Kirkpatrick.

“This was the busiest December in terms of food drop-offs and donations.”

Although it was relatively quite during the fall, when December arrived “it was like, wow!” said Kirkpatrick, who took over as Open Arms’ chief executive officer on Jan. 1, replacing the semi-retired Jerry Vanderklok.

“It was amazing,” she added. “People are so good here in Welland. They are really generous. The reason we can give so much is because people are giving to us.”

ABenner@postmedia.com