Construction underway at Memorial Park subdivision

Memorial Park Drive in east Welland will be closed to traffic for up to five months, as work continues to build Canal View Heights subdivision on property that includes land that was once part of Memorial Park.

The road will be closed until May, as water and sewer lines are installed under the roadway to serve 99 homes planned for the area as part of a development approved by city council nearly five years ago.

Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau said he’s been watching the progress being made since work began.

“I’ve been down there a number of times to keep an eye on it.”

In addition to the impact the road closure could have on area residents, such as potentially hampering snow-clearing efforts, Letourneau said he’s concerned about the long-term future of a park that was the setting of many happy childhood memories.

“It was a park that I used as a kid. I’d swim there. I used to walk there with my family on Sunday afternoons,” he said.

The development for 68 single-detached dwellings and 31 semi-detached homes on 12 hectares of property was approved by city council April 3, 2012.

A little more than one hectare of that property had previously been used by the city as part of Memorial Park, where baseball diamonds were located. That land, however, never belonged to the city. It was owned by the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., and sold to developer Laurent Viger Construction in 2005.

“That property was sold before I got to council, so the history of it I’m not familiar with,” Letourneau said.

Although Laurent Viger Construction drew up plans for the subdivision, the Welland-based developer resold the property to a local numbered company earlier this year. Niagara Falls-based Alfidome Construction Ltd., a subcontractor for the property owners, is working on the project.

Alfidome representative Tom Cavanagh said the company is currently excavating the roadway to add sewer lines to the new subdivision, from Ontario Road where a sewage pumping station is located.

The company will also be adding a new watermain along the length of Memorial Park Drive, too. When that work is complete, he said, the subdivision’s roads will be roughed in allowing construction to begin on new homes in the area.

Welland infrastructure and development supervisor Marvin Ingebrigtsen said the work should not interfere with use of the park.

“We planned it this way on purpose to get it done when there’s nothing happening there,” he said.

Ingebrigtsen said new asphalt should be added to the road by mid-April, well before the baseball season begins in early May.

City crews were at the park Thursday building a temporary gravel pathway off of Ontario Road to Memorial Park pond to allow skaters to access the ice during the winter months.

Mayor Frank Campion said there has been “substantial growth” in the areas surrounding the park during the past few years.

“When I was a kid, that park was way on the outskirts of town. That’s not the case anymore. I think it’s great use for the land. It’s prime development property and there’s nothing wrong with people building around our parks,” he said.

“When you enhance the park it makes the community more livable which makes properties more attractive to people to people wanting to live there. It’s a cycle that all works together to make Welland a better place to live, and hopefully in the long run more affordable.”

Campion described Memorial Park as one of the city’s “feature parks,” along with Chippawa, Maple and St. George Parks to name a few. And its future is part of a study underway by the city that should be presented to city council for consideration in the second quarter of this year. The study will include a public process, looking at existing amenities “and how we make that park better.”

“From a strategic perspective, we’re trying to build that park up and say, ‘What does the community want to have there?’” Campion said.

Because it’s a feature park rather than a neighbourhood park, he said the city wants to hear from people from throughout Welland.

“We really want to reassess that, and see what that park will look like in the next year or the next 10 or 15 years.”

The overall size of Memorial Park will remain about the same, because of the developer’s required five per cent parkland dedication. The developer is providing the city with about one hectare of land, located between the existing park and Welland Canal.

One potential use for that new addition could be to finally provide a place where people can watch ships pass through the Welland Canal.

“I think that’s something that’s really important to our city. It is the Welland Canal and we are Welland,” Campion said. “If we can do something as an attraction to enable people to see the working canal and at the same time learn something more about the canal, I think we have a great opportunity to create some sort of facility at a very minimal cost at the same time.”

Letourneau would have rather seen the park left out of the developer’s plans.

“It’s a little bit of a tradeoff, but it’s a poor tradeoff,” he said.

The new development adds to lingering concerns about the park’s future, after recent city council decisions to move an event that had historically been held at Memorial Park.

“The park is there for a reason and we were using it really well,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said, councillors recently voted to again hold Canada Day celebrations downtown.

“It belittles the park,” Letourneau said. “Downtown doesn’t have swings and slides and a swimming, pool, it doesn’t have picnic tables or gazebos. It’s a concrete jungle.”

He said in past years, families would spend most of the day on July 1 at Memorial Park enjoying their surroundings and park amenities until the fireworks lit up the sky as night arrived.

But this year, during Canada’s sesquicentennial anniversary, that won’t be happening.

“How many kids are going to be going downtown with their parents for the 150th because there’s nothing for them to do?” he asked.

