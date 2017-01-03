Fire calls increase across Niagara

Welland firefighters responded to a record number of emergency calls in 2016, while other fire departments across Niagara reported increased call volumes as well.

“We’re in at 2,629 calls for the year,” said Welland fire Chief Brian Kennedy.

That’s 168 more calls for help than were reported in 2015, and nearly 300 more calls than the fire department has responded to in each year since 2010 when it went to 2,272 calls.

“It was a crazy time … It was a busy year,” he said.

Call volumes have been increasing over the 30 years that Kennedy has been fighting fires.

“When I started here, we were at about 600 calls a year. Now we’re running 2,600-plus,” he said.

In addition to emergency responses, training requirements have also increased for firefighters.

“These guys go all day long. The old days, when people thought firefighters sat around and didn’t do too much, those days are long gone. They’re running 100 miles an hour all day long.”

A fire in October on Park Street was among the worst of the blazes firefighters battled in 2016, particularly because of explosive devices found within.

“But every fire we go to has the potential for household chemicals and propane tanks and spray cans and things like that,” Kennedy said.

Dec. 27 was one of the busiest days for firefighters.

They began the day with an early morning fire on Niagara Street and ended that evening at a house fire on Wright Street.

While both were “bad fires,” Kennedy said, firefighters were also busy responding to other emergencies throughout the day.

“I think we did almost 30 calls in that 24- to 48-hour period,” he said.

Property damage due to structure fires in Welland was slightly higher in 2016.

“This year we were over $2 million with about 102 structure fire calls,” Kennedy said.

In comparison, firefighters responded to 81 structure fires with a total loss of $1.6 million in 2015.

While medical assistance calls added the most to the overall call volume with a total of 1,344 — an increase of 109 over 2015 — Kennedy said firefighters also responded to far more burning complaints than usual. He said it is due to the ban on outdoor fires imposed last summer over dry conditions.

Call volumes also grew for fire departments throughout Niagara.

In Port Colborne, deputy Chief Mike Bendia said call volumes were slightly lower than usual — until December. Normally, firefighters respond to about 65 calls in December. But in 2016, they went to about 90 that month.

“We had a much busier December than we had in 2015,” he said.

He said on Dec. 14 — the same day a tragic house fire on Nickel Street claimed four lives — firefighters were extremely busy throughout the day when a snowstorm hit the city along with a power failure.

“It generated tons of calls,” he said.

In total, Port Colborne firefighters responded to about 1,040 calls in 2016 — about 45 more than in 2015.

St. Catharines deputy fire Chief Larry Jones said his department exceeded 8,000 calls last year, compared to 7,786 in 2015.

The number of structure fires in the municipality was nearly on par last year compared to 2015, with 268 and 265 respectively.

The dollar value associated with the fires seen in 2016 was not immediately available for comparison.

The number of rope rescues, medical calls and boat calls remained relatively steady, but 2016 saw a seven per cent increase in vehicle crashes, which climbed to 608 from 569.

The biggest jump appeared in the number of burning complaints, which increased to 319 from 237 the previous year. It was the summertime burning ban, put in place due to extremely dry conditions, that likely caused the spike, Jones said.

Niagara Falls fire Chief Jim Boutilier said firefighters in his city responded to a total of 5,700 calls in 2016 — up from 5,540 a year earlier. However, he said fewer of those calls were for structure fires than a year earlier.

In 2016 fire crews attended about 75 fires last year, with a total damage value of $3.2 million. Firefighters dealt with approximately 81 fires in 2015, with a total damage value of $1.5 million.

“Our dollar value and fire loss has doubled, which is not good,” he said.

Boutilier said his fire department hopes in 2017 to educate the public more about fires.

“More public education around fires, public safety with fires, taking care of proper cooking and candles and disposal of cigarettes — just all fire public education.”

Pelham fire Chief Bob Lymburner said firefighters had a busy year in his community as well, responding to 553 calls in 2016.

“We’re up just over 10 per cent” compared to a year earlier, he said.

He said medical assistance calls accounted for about 46 per cent of the total call volume, while structure fires represented about eight per cent. Collisions and grass fires each accounted for 12 per cent of the total call volume.

Lymburner said dry weather conditions last summer added to the call volume, despite the ban on outdoor fires.

“We had some major brush fires and grass fires that were started by small campfires or burning trash,” he said. “We had a barn that was burned down because someone was burning garbage beside it.”

— with files by Ray Spiteri and Maryanne Firth

ABenner@postmedia.com

Twitter: @abenner1

Fire fatalities across Ontario

In 2016, there were 73 fatal fires resulting in 102 deaths.

In 2015, 91 fires resulted in 97 fatalities.

Welland emergency calls 2016

Structure fires: 102

Vehicle fires: 20

Burning complaints: 118

Carbon monoxide investigations: 124

False alarms: 210

Medical assistance: 1,344

Other: 354

Pre-fire (conditions that could lead to a structure fire): 72

Rescues: 225

Vehicle collisions: 185

Public hazard: 75

Welland Emergency calls over past seven years

2016: 2,629

2015: 2,461

2014: 2,332

2013: 2,322

2012: 2,337

2011: 2,359

2010: 2,272