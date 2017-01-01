Residents' input helpful to councillors

Port Colborne opened up its council chambers for its annual new year’s levee on Sunday afternoon.

The sun was shining brightly on the first day of 2017, lending itself to the welcoming, casual atmosphere of tables gathered together and coffee and treats for guests.

Mayor John Maloney said he had already been speaking to several residents within the first half hour of the event starting.

“We’re here to respond to questions on anything,” he said as he drank his own mug of coffee.

The new year’s levee, traditionally held on Jan. 1 each year is a way for residents to come out, interact with and ask questions of their elected officials.

Maloney said residents can voice concerns all year, but the levee invites people to come out right at the beginning of the new year.

Hosting these kinds of events where he and the council members can hear the opinions of their residents and have discussions about their concerns is important, he said.

“We need someone to sometimes bring it to our attention. We wouldn’t even perhaps think about it, but certainly the members of the public have individual concerns and we encourage them to bring it to our attention.”

The most common issues he hears are include snow removal, cross walks and accessibility, something with which he can sympathize himself since he uses a cane.

There are some issues, however, that council just doesn’t have jurisdiction over.

“There are a lot of issues that are not really the responsibility of the city, but people don’t know where to go with their concern or problem. We do the best we can,” he said, using the examples of organized crime and last year’s issues with the medical marijuana facility.

Residents sometimes express frustrations about how long it’s taking for an issue to be dealt with, and Maloney said council gets frustrated with it, too. All council members can do though is continue to push things through the proper channels and try to make sure the problems don’t get ignored.

Maloney said he, with the help of his assistant, does his best to keep track of all the concerns brought before council. He feels it’s his duty as mayor to make sure nothing gets overlooked.

