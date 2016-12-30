Riley Friedlein

Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum Special to Postmedia Network

Walking on a railroad track while it is raining can be dangerous. János Wodilla may not have lost his footing on that wet night in November 1926, but he most certainly lost his life.

Wodilla arrived in Canada 2½ years before his death, landing in Halifax aboard the Cedric of the White Star Line. While his original destination had been Winnipeg to take up farm work, after six months Wodilla had found his way to Humberstone, where he became a labourer on the Welland Ship Canal.

The year 1924 was not Wodilla’s first trip to North America. In 1905, he had arrived in New York en route to Torrington, Conn., to see his older brother, Pál (Paul). Five years later, Wodilla sailed from Bremen, Germany, again heading for his brother’s place in Connecticut.

And in 1914, he left Antwerp, Belgium, with Torrington as his final destination once more.

Wodilla was from north Slovakia, which today is in Hungary. On his final trip in 1924, Wodilla left behind his wife, Zsuzsanna Tatar, and his children, János (b.1908), Zsuzsanna (b.1909) and Maria (b.1912).

At the end of his shift on Nov. 1, 1926, Wodilla was walking home along some train tracks when a storm hit. The wet conditions were made more dangerous by the fact it was 6:45 p.m. and very dark out.

The stormy situation impaired Wodilla’s ability to see and hear the rail cars that were approaching from behind. To make matters worse, the cars were being pushed by an engine that was even further away, making it difficult for the train’s engineer to see what lay ahead.

Without warning, the train struck Wodilla, badly tearing his scalp. An unknown man who had been walking ahead of Wodilla miraculously managed to escape death. By the time Dr. G.M. Black arrived at the scene, Wodilla had died.

Dr. E.A. Mackenzie called an inquest into Wodilla’s death, but, unfortunately, the results are unknown.

Wodilla is buried in an unmarked grave in Overholt Cemetery in Port Colborne. János Wodilla’s brother remained in the Torrington area where he and his wife raised their five children. It is not known what happened to János’s wife and three children back in Hungary.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to design, finance, and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed during construction of the Welland Ship Canal. For more information about the memorial, or to contribute to the project, visit www.stcatharines.ca/CanalWorkersMemorial.

Profile No. 70

János Wodilla, 46 (a.k.a. John Wodella)

Baptized: Jan. 9, 1881 (Soskut, Hungary, which was then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire)

Died: Nov. 1, 1926 (Section 7, near Humberstone, Port Colborne)

Cause of Death: Struck by train

Occupation: Labourer, James H. Corbett Construction Co., Inc.