Welland home gutted

No injuries were reported after a home at 272 Niagara St. in Welland was gutted by an early morning fire Tuesday.

“It’s great no one was hurt,” said deputy fire Chief Adam Eckhart. “If it has to happen, it’s best that no one was home.”

He said residents of the house at the corner of Niagara Street and Elmview Avenue were away on vacation when the fire began at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by a neighbour who awoke to the sound of smoke alarms in the building. Eckhart said the neighbour went outside to investigate and smelled the smoke billowing from the building next door and called 911.

He said about 35 firefighters and six fire trucks quickly responded to the call. However, by that time, flames had spread throughout the building.

“When the crews arrived, the building was full of smoke, floor to ceiling on both levels, coming out of every window,” he said. “It had lots of time to advance.”

Although there were no cars in the driveways and neighbours reported that no one was home, Eckhart said the first priority for firefighters was to confirm that the building was indeed empty.

“We felt pretty good about it, but we still got in there to make sure,” he said.

Eckhart said the fire posed a bit of a challenge as firefighters worked to ensure that their actions did not add to the spread of the fire.

“We just can’t just go smash all the windows out to get to it,” he said.

Niagara Street was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday morning, as firefighters continued working to ensure that the fire was extinguished.

Eckhart said it was encouraging that the smoke alarms in the building were working.

“It’s great that important message is getting out there,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The investigator hasn’t been inside yet, so it’s hard to tell (the cause) at this point,” he said.

