As I prepare to give 2016 the boots without so much as a parting gift (you took Prince from me … just leave), a lot of interviews come to mind.

Some bad. Most good.

None with Serena Ryder or John Holer, but I’ll keep trying.

Over the phone and over several coffees, there have been many chats these past 12 months covering local arts and culture. So to close out the year, here are a few of my favourite quips, quotes and exchanges:

“Nothing scares me like an empty calendar.”

– Former Great Big Sea singer Alan Doyle

“My advice to anyone getting into YouTube is, be a good person and make content that you’d be watching and proud of showing your kids. Do things that make the world smile.”

– Niagara-born YouTube star Matt Santaro

“I’d get angry at the fans for still liking me. It was like, ‘Damn, you don’t know who I am, or what I really am. Can’t you just leave me alone?’ And that was really sad because the fans have unconditional love for you.”

– Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts on hitting rock bottom as a wrestler

“Let’s be honest, they don’t make a lot of movies for 50-year-olds. Let’s go see that movie where two 50-year-olds fall in love, they have sex and we all vomit together.”

– Rob Schneider, before playing Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in February

“I mean, everyone’s adapting to the time they live in. That’s where we’re at. But our joke is, if extra virgin olive oil is coming out of the tap, what are you gonna do? You’ll just wash your dog with it.”

– Metric singer Emily Haines, on the changing music industry

“I’m looking at him and I know his face but I couldn’t think of his name. But Anthony did. He goes, ‘Oh my God! Steven Tyler, is that you?’”

– Welland’s Diane Yorfido, whose son Anthony met Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler at a Niagara Falls store and was then invited on stage at Fallsview Casino that night

“I don’t think theatre people retire. I think you just keel over in the corner of the theatre somewhere and they kind of carry you out.”

– Shaw Festival artistic director Jackie Maxwell on her 14th and final season

“When you’re a kid, pre-Internet, pre-cable TV … there weren’t a lot of things for a kid to be interested in, other than reading and comic books. (Your parents) take you to a country where people are like, ‘Every once in a while one of us goes over the falls and dies.’ That’s just adventure.”

– Kevin Smith, on visiting Niagara Falls as a kid

“I didn’t know if I was going to have to rely on people forever. If my brain was going to recover enough so that I could speak with you here, right now, and have a conversation about things that happened in the past.”

– Niagara singer Ariana Gillis on her recovery from a concussion which nearly ended her career

“I never worked a day in my life. Except for when I worked at the Pen Centre.”

– St. Catharines’ Dallas Green (City and Colour)

“When I first went back to Vegas, I really was in the back of the sushi restaurant. You’re talking about a guy that headlined Bally’s Hotel for 13 years, in the Celebrity Theatre where Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. used to perform. Now, there’s a hundred chairs set up in a sushi restaurant.”

– Andrew Dice Clay

“That made for a very poignant summer. We were carrying on and had every possibility of continuing to carry on. They were not going to carry on.”

– Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy on close friends The Tragically Hip and their final tour

“If you asked me a year ago what I’d be doing, I’d say, like, ‘Nothing.’ Of course, I had doubts about being on TV, doing anything. I just wanted to up and move away, but you can’t.”

– Niagara Falls Steve Sabados on his return to television after the death of husband and co-host Chris Hyndman last year

“I can’t stand for something and not live it. That just goes against my fibre, and it should go against everybody’s fibre. I mean, we’re not playing politics here, we’re playing with lives.”

– St. Catharines’ singer Remigio Pereira, after the outcry of changing words to O Canada and holding an ‘All Lives Matter’ sign while performing with The Tenors at baseball’s All-Star Game

“I don’t know who the people are, and they’re pretty mean-spirited. And vulgar in a way. It’s a whole different thing now.”

– Rich Little on modern celebrity roasts

“There’s so much darkness in the world that the process of making art, seeing art or experiencing it in any way is what helps us remember about the light. We’re more than just our preoccupations and our stresses, you know?”

– Basia Bulat

“When people work with me, I’m sure the word ‘bitch’ is thrown in there occasionally, as opposed to a man who would be ‘firm.’ I’m OK with that. Don’t f— with me.”

– Former MuchMusic VJ Erica Ehm

“I’ll believe it when I get the cheque in the bank.”

– Niagara’s ‘Polka King’ Walter Ostanek on winning a $1-million lottery in July

