Port Colborne will celebrate the year to come this weekend with a day of free family activities planned for New Year’s Eve on Saturday, as well as a new year’s levee on Sunday.

Vale Health and Wellness Centre, 550 Elizabeth St., will be a hub of activities starting at 1 p.m., and continuing until 6 when fireworks light up the evening sky.

Activities include swimming from 1 to 3:30 p.m., use of the gym from 2 to 3 p.m.; “bounce time” from 3 to 5:30 p.m.; face-painting, colouring, games, creating a community banner, public skating, and cookie decorating from 2 to 5:30 p.m., kite flying from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., family skating from 4 to 5:20 p.m. a Mad Science show from 3 to 3:45 p.m. a Mad Science “slime-building” activity from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and a fireworks display at about 6 p.m. behind the Vale Centre.

The celebration continues on New Year’s Day with the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee from 1 to 3 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 66 Charlotte St., including light refreshments and an opportunity to share wishes for 2017 with Mayor John Maloney and city council representatives.