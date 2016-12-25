As we find out early in Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World, Werner Herzog’s thought-provoking new documentary about the Internet and its effect on the way we live, the very first Internet message back in the digital dark ages of 1969 was going to be “logged on.”

However, the computer crashed in mid-sentence and all that came through was “lo.”

For Herzog, this is the perfect metaphor to describe the characteristic attitude of wonderment he brings to the film.

“Lo” is a Biblical term for expressing wonder or surprise at an amazing event, and Herzog is as agog at the profound implications of the Internet as he is of the world’s oldest cave painting in his brilliant Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010).

And as we watch the film, we cannot help but feel the same way.

Herzog brings his distinctive vision to all his films, both fiction and factual. His presence is so familiar that he can parody himself in his mockumentary Incident at Loch Ness (2004), in which he is hired to capture documentary footage of Nessie.

He is known for making documentaries in dangerous places.

In La Soufriere (1977), Herzog risked his life by shooting footage on the rims of active volcanos. Encounters at the End of the World (2007) took Herzog to Antarctica to explore the sublime but dangerous beauty of the polar region, and in Lessons of Darkness (1992) Herzog filmed in the hellish fires of burning Kuwaiti oil fields.

His adventurousness surfaces in Lo and Behold when, without hesitation, he tells Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, to sign him up for the first interstellar space flight, even if it’s only one way.

Although Lo and Behold is set comfortably in the First World, where the research facilities are, danger also lurks in the digital realm.

We are quickly introduced to the potential impact of the Internet on daily life by an early interview with the family of a girl who was beheaded in a grisly automobile accident.

Someone on the scene took pictures of her headless corpse and posted them on the Internet. This is how the horrified family received the news — and the abusive, anonymous e-mails that followed.

One researcher explains, “The line between your personal life and your online life is becoming increasingly blurred.”

As the film progresses, other ways in which the Internet has impacted the world are presented, all of which is increasingly disturbing or transcendent, depending upon your point of view.

Much of it is more unsettling than the surreal shots of Buddhist monks tweeting on their cellphones against the Chicago skyline while we hear Elvis crooning on the soundtrack.

The film becomes more and more like a science fiction film — a trick Herzog has already pulled in The Wild Blue Yonder (2005) — as researchers proffer their provocative predictions.

We learn the Internet may already have developed a consciousness and is acting according to its own inscrutable motives, like a disembodied Hal 9000.

Toward the end of Lo and Behold, one scientist explains that with the Internet, the content of the communication becomes all important while the communicator may disappear completely.

Tellingly, Herzog ends the film with a musical jam featuring one of his interviewees, a young man who had been addicted to video games.

He and his friends play a spirited rendition of the old tune Salty Dog, a slang term to describe someone with strong sexual desire.

The human expression of desire and joy, Herzog hopes, is the one thing that will always define us as human, whatever the Internet may have wrought.

— Barry Keith Grant is a member of the Film House programming group

The Film House

at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines; 905-688-0722

Listings for Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Monday, Jan. 2

Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Our Little Sister: Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The Dressmaker: Thursday at 9:30 p.m., and Friday at 7 p.m.

The Film House will be closed for lobby renovations Dec. 31 to Jan. 8

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca

$7 members, $9 general admission