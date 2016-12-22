Cougars to don ballet slippers

Dance students at Welland Centennial Secondary School have been given the opportunity to be a part of Ballet Jörgen Canada’s professional ballet production of Swan Lake in the new year.

The production will be performed in the school’s Dr. J.M. Ennis Auditorium as a part of the Welland-Port Colborne Concert Association 2016-17 series.

Drama and dance teacher Kim Wylde says this is a unique opportunity for the students.

“Ballet Jörgen usually teams up with communities, dance studios and local dancers to have them be a part of the show. They contacted me and asked me if I could find some dancers, so we’re using Centennial dancers as well as five of our feeder school students that will be involved,” she says.

Typically, she says, a production such as this would hold auditions, but considering the venue is at the school and it does have a dance program, Centennial’s Cougars were given the chance to be a part of it.

Although they won’t necessarily have major roles and instead act as guards in one scene and attendants during a ball scene, the students are excited.

“I think it will be a unique opportunity because I’ve never done anything like this and I think it will be interesting to see how the ballet company works and how a production like that works,” says Grade 10 student Sarah Egert.

Wylde agrees, saying it will be interesting to see the difference between the ballet production and the productions the school puts on every year. At Centennial, there is either a play or a musical put on each year.

Fellow dancer Samantha Crawford, Grade 11, says she’s looking forward to working with the professionals.

The students will learn choreography for the Sunday performance just one day in advance.

Within that one-day period, they’ll learn the moves, the staging and overall what’s expected of them.

For Grade 12 student Makenna Noyes, this part is a little nerve-wracking.

“I think it’s a little intimidating because we’re used to just learning dances months in advance for a competition or recital. This is just kind of being thrown on us the day before,” the 17-year-old says. “So it’s kind of scary.”

Asked what they are going to do to prepare for the day, Crawford quips “buy ballet attire.”

Wylde is excited for her students, especially those who might not have had an opportunity like this otherwise.

“You don’t have to have any dance experience in order to be part of the dance program here and so there’s students that are going to be in this that they’re going to have more of a drama role, but they still have that opportunity that they wouldn’t have had,” she says.

Ballet Jörgen Canada’s production of Swan Lake takes place Jan. 8. Tickets can be purchased from Welland-Port Colborne Concert Association by calling Hilda Belcastro at 905-788-1648.

