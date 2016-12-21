NIAGARA CLOSEUP: Love, life and a new kidney

They met on the 18th hole. Two people who had each experienced their own, private heartbreaks.

Neither was looking for new love.

But the world, sometimes, has different plans, unforeseeable as it may be at the time.

A year later, they are life partners.

And if that wasn’t unexpected enough, two months ago, Dave Johnson gave his new life partner, Karen Vine, one of his kidneys.

Karen, whose spirituality pulled her through tough times in life, calls it divine intervention. And Dave, ever pragmatic, explains it as a series of life events connected by happenstance.

They met. Fell in love. And when they needed each other most, life pulled them closer together.

That’s the simple explanation for how, on Sept. 28, surgeons at Toronto General Hospital took one kidney from 66-year-old Dave, and transplanted it into Karen, 56, who has been a diabetic since she was 15 years old.

In Ontario so far this year, there have been about 690 kidney transplants — and roughly 182 of those have come from living donors, according to the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Living donation is a compassionate gesture that gives a person, like Karen, who is waiting for a transplant an alternative to dialysis or deceased donor transplant.

In St. Catharines, 38 per cent of people eligible to be registered organ donors, have given their consent. (To register consent, people need to be 16 and older, and have an Ontario Health Card.)

Karen and Dave understand the impact it can have on a life.

“I’ve had more than one chance at life,” she says. “I just appreciate life so much.”

A year ago, Karen had just come through a difficult divorce and was feeling empowered by her own independence. She enjoyed living in a little white cottage on a quiet street in Port Dalhousie, with her two golden retrievers.

Dave was still navigating life as a single man after experiencing the death of his wife, Judy, from cancer a year earlier. She had just turned 66. They had been married 42 years, and Judy, an educator and fitness enthusiast, asked that her corneas be donated after her death.

Karen and Dave met by chance. In Florida, at a golf tournament organized by friends.

Karen liked the way Dave shook her hand, with both of his. She felt his compassion, his quiet strength. They discovered a shared love of golf and cycling.

That summer, they went on a trip together to Ottawa. One day, cycling up a hill, Karen was so winded she could barely keep up to Dave. Her legs were swollen.

Bloodwork told the story. Her kidney function was dangerously low, at just eight per cent.

There was no alternative, but to begin peritoneal dialysis to take the place of her kidneys and purify her blood. And so Karen, a person who survived the adversities of life with equal amounts of faith and physical activity, was suddenly tethered to a dialysis machine for 10 hours every night. She also had to find new homes for her dog companions, to eliminate a risk of infection.

Dave could very well have chosen to leave. To not put himself through more emotional turmoil, says Karen.

And yet, he stayed.

In Dave’s mind, it was simple. “We both needed each other,” he says. “You can’t pick and choose what happens to you in life. And you can’t abandon someone when life gets tough.”

Fact is, Karen understands tough.

At 15, a bought of strep throat jeopardized her immune system and caused her to become a Type 1 diabetic. She is dependant on insulin injections, and is still on a transplant wait list for a donor pancreas.

When she was pregnant with her now 28-year-old daughter, Karen lost her eyesight due to complications of diabetes. Her baby was born more than two months premature. Karen was blind and only able to see shadows until she had surgery on one of her eyes when her daughter was 10 months old.

The same condition that damaged her eyes, harmed her kidneys. And for the rest of her life, she lived with a kidney function at 30 per cent.

Karen did not let it control how she lived. She ran half-marathons. Golfed and cycled. And won gold medals in Canadian masters rowing, a sport she developed a passion for in high school.

She taught at Grapeview Public School, and was house mother to 50 high school boys at Ridley College.

And then all of a sudden, her world was put on the leash of dialysis.

Even that did not hold her back. She greeted every morning with a personal affirmation: “I’ve got 14 hours to live today,” she would announce.

And for 14 hours, until she was hooked up to dialysis again, she was unstoppable.

The first winter together as a couple, Dave and Karen loaded their car with dialysis equipment, golf clubs and bikes, and headed to Florida.

And that’s why, when the dialysis stopped working and Karen’s name was added to the Trillium Gift of Life Network’s transplant waiting list, Dave knew what needed to be done.

He was a near perfect match.

When he was told the transplant was a go, he cried.

“I really don’t think it’s a big deal, what I did,” he says, his arm around Karen’s shoulders.

“Someone I cared for, I did not want to see her die.”

His eyes are moist when he turns to look at Karen, beside him on a sofa.

“When you tell me I saved your life,” he says, “that means something.”

Cclock@postmedia.com



Be a donor

Karen Vine and Dave Johnson are on a mission to encourage people to be potential organ donors by registering their consent with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. The ministry will disclose information about your decision to Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario’s organ and tissue donation agency, for the purpose of ensuring that your decision is known and respected. By registering your consent to donate, you ensure that your decision is recorded and can be made available to your loved ones.

To register consent or for more information, visit beadonor.ca or call 1-800-263-2833.

Organ donation facts

One donor can save up to eight lives.

Every three days, one person in Ontario dies while waiting for an organ transplant.

Fewer than 25 per cent of adults in Ontario have registered their consent to be an organ and tissue donor.

Source: Ontario Trillium Gift of Life Network.