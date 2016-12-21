Deadline set for future Welland budgets

While several Welland city councillors complained about rushing to complete the 2017 budgets, it’s something they will have to get used to.

Council approved a motion by Ward 2 Coun. Leo Van Vliet, Tuesday, to set a deadline of Jan. 1 for all future budget deliberations.

“I for one felt rushed in this past budget,” said Ward 4 Coun. Tony DiMarco.

He said the budget was approved at the committee level on Monday, and up for ‘final consideration at the council meeting on Tuesday.

The budget was ultimately approved at that meeting with a city property taxes increase of 5.07 per cent - dropping to 2.93 per cent when combined with regional and provincial property taxes.

DiMarco, however, said he “was not prepared to actually vote on the budget the very next night.”

DiMarco was also concerned that there were very few questions asked about the city’s operating budget.

Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio tried unsuccessfully to move the deadline to Jan. 25 instead, to give councillors the holiday break to reconsider budgets before approving it.

“I like the idea, but I’d like to see it a little later in January. … Near the end, I felt a bit rushed and there were a few things I would have liked to look over a bit more,” he said.

Although city clerk Tara Stephens pointed out that there would be no penalties against the city if council failed to meet the Jan. 1 deadline in years to come, Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod described it as a “line in the sand” that would guide council and city staff towards completing budgets by that date.

Mayor Frank Campion called the motion “a great idea.”

He said the budget process “worked out fairly well, but I think it can work out better.”

While he said some councillors were concerned that not enough questions were asked during 2017 budget meetings, “it’s up to councillors to ask questions.”

“The opportunity is there to ask questions. I think we need to recognize that we’re on an accelerated time table.”

He urged councillors to ask questions and raise concerns as soon after the budget process begins, because of the limited time.

“Take it very seriously because we’re moving forward,” Campion said.

