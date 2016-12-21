Contract awarded for 2017 concert series

Ralph Belvedere and Don Romano will be back to organize the 2017 concert series at the Merritt Park amphitheatre.

City council awarded a $65,500 contract to the two Welland residents who organized eight shows at the park last summer, and a few additional shows a year earlier.

Several councillors raved about the success of last year’s concert series, described as “an overwhelming success” in a city report, recommending again hiring Belvedere and Romano, operating as R and B Productions.

Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio estimated that as many as 15,000 people visited the park during the course of the summer to watch the shows, and the influx of visitors “were a driving factor” for the economy in downtown Welland.

“I think we got good bang for our buck,” he said.

Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod, however, was concerned that by awarding the contract to R and B without a request for proposal, it would prevent others in the community from coming forward who might be interested in running the concert series.

Said Ward 4 Coun. Tony DiMarco, “I’m looking forward to having another great concert series.”

WRCC revamp delayed

Although work is continuing on revamping Welland Recreational Canal Corp. leadership, the issue has been delayed due to legal issues.

While discussing a report on WRCC at Tuesday’s city council meeting, Welland chief administrative officer Gary Long said he had planned to implement a new governance model for the city-owned organization before the end of this year.

But a legal review of the proposed governance structure — which was designed to give the city more control over the organization while retaining it’s arm’s-length non-profit status — has taken longer than anticipated.

“It’s taken a bit longer to put that together but we appreciate council’s patience,” Long said, adding he hopes to present a report for consideration in early 2017.

Election changes should start with province: Van Vliet

If the provincial government wants to change the way elections are done, it should start with its own elections, says Ward 2 Coun. Leo Van Vliet.

Welland city councillors voted unanimously Tuesday night to ask the provincial government to reconsider changes proposed for the 2018 municipal election, approved by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing in June.

The changes include a shortened campaign period, a requirement for council candidates to be endorsed by 25 people prior to the election, changes to campaign advertising rules, recount policies and the consideration of adopting a ranked-ballot system that would let voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than just select individual candidates.

Van Vliet said the changes could cost the city a lot of money. For instance, recently purchased ballot counting devices could become obsolete if changes are implemented.

“I think if the province wants changes, they should try it on their own election first,” he said.

Mayor Frank Campion, too, is concerned about the potential costs to municipalities.

For instance, he said, the requirement for 25 endorsements will result in a huge workload for the clerks department because each endorsement will need verification.

— Allan Benner, Tribune Staff